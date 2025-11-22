403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Italy’s Meloni Stresses Need to Back Ongoing Ukraine Talks
(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni emphasized the need to support current negotiations on Ukraine following a phone conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz concerning the US-backed peace plan.
"During the call, the importance of supporting the ongoing negotiation efforts was stressed, and the final objective of achieving a just and lasting peace was reaffirmed in the interest of the whole of Europe," Meloni's office said in a statement.
Her office added that the discussion highlighted the value of strong security guarantees, a cornerstone for broader European and transatlantic stability, noting that this was "in line with what Italy has long been proposing."
The draft proposal reportedly calls for Ukraine to abandon NATO membership, formally acknowledge Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk as effectively under Russian control, and withdraw forces to establish a demilitarized zone in Donbas. In return, it would receive security assurances based on NATO’s collective defense principle.
"During the call, the importance of supporting the ongoing negotiation efforts was stressed, and the final objective of achieving a just and lasting peace was reaffirmed in the interest of the whole of Europe," Meloni's office said in a statement.
Her office added that the discussion highlighted the value of strong security guarantees, a cornerstone for broader European and transatlantic stability, noting that this was "in line with what Italy has long been proposing."
The draft proposal reportedly calls for Ukraine to abandon NATO membership, formally acknowledge Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk as effectively under Russian control, and withdraw forces to establish a demilitarized zone in Donbas. In return, it would receive security assurances based on NATO’s collective defense principle.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Lite Strategy Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Highlights Successful Launch Of $100M Litecoin Treasury Strategy And Movement Into Active Capital Market Operations
CommentsNo comment