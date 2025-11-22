Ajay Devgn's 'Phool Aur Kaante' Budget: Check Top 10 Highest Grossing Films Of 1991
Ajay Devgn: He debuted with the film 'Phool Aur Kaante', released on November 22, 1991. Do you know what this film's budget was and how much it earned? Which were the 10 highest-grossing films of that year?
Directed by Kuku Kohli, 'Phool Aur Kaante' was Ajay Devgn's debut. It was made on a budget of about ₹2.5 crore.
As per reports, 'Phool Aur Kaante' earned about ₹6.5 crore in India, making a profit of ₹4 crore. It was the fourth highest-grossing film of the year.
'Phool Aur Kaante' beat 'Lamhe,' starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi. 'Lamhe' was made for ₹7 crore but only earned ₹6 crore, flopping at the box office.
In 1991, 'Phool Aur Kaante' trailed 'Saajan' (₹10 cr), 'Hum' (₹9.5 cr), and 'Saudagar' (₹9 cr). These films starred Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Dilip Kumar.
- Saajan: 10cr Hum: 9.5cr Saudagar: 9.5cr Phool Aur Kaante: 6.5cr Sadak: 6.25cr Sanam Bewafa: 6cr Akayla: 5.5cr
