Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Cold Wave To Hit In 2 Days? Check Forecast

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is set to face a fresh spell of severe cold as temperatures may drop to 8–9°C from November 24. Check here how the weather will fare in the city

The weather in Delhi is set to shift again, and a phase of intense cold is about to begin. According to the forecast, from 24 November the mercury will start dropping once more, and within three to four days the temperature may fall to 8–9°C. Noida and Ghaziabad will also see a drop in temperature over the next two to three days. For now, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 25°C and 26°C.



Ghaziabad – 13°C

Noida – 12°C Delhi – 13°C

Delhi has already broken its record for extreme cold in November. On 16 November, the temperature was recorded at 9°C, which was 4.5°C below the average minimum. This was the coldest day since 29 November 2022, when the temperature was 7.3°C.

The Meteorological Department estimates that a cold-wave phase may begin again in Delhi-NCR from 24–25 November. A cold-wave alert is issued when the minimum temperature falls below 10°C and remains at least 4.5°C below normal for two consecutive days.