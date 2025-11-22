403
Netherlands Scrambles Soldiers, Patriot Missiles to Poland
(MENAFN) he Netherlands has dispatched 300 troops along with two Patriot air defense systems to Poland to protect a NATO logistics hub supplying military aid to Ukraine, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans confirmed, local media reported on Friday.
The Dutch contingent, which began arriving in Poland over the past few days, is expected to achieve full operational readiness by December 1. The deployment is set to continue until June 1, 2026, according to Brekelmans.
Poland’s state news service reported that Dutch quartermasters have already started preparing the temporary base, with system operators scheduled to arrive next to oversee the monitoring of Polish airspace around the facility—a critical task amid a recent spike in alleged drone incursions across Europe.
The Netherlands is sending its most advanced Patriot configuration, featuring upgraded radar and software. Its PAC-3 interceptors can counter ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones, with each interceptor valued at roughly €4 million.
Additionally, a NASAMS launcher, designed to target low-flying threats, will be deployed, accompanied by a separate unit tasked with protecting the base from drones.
Colonel Olav Spanjer, commander of the Dutch unit operating the Patriot systems, told broadcaster Omroep Brabant that regional tensions have grown in recent months.
He added that recent Russian attacks on western Ukraine triggered alerts in Poland, causing Polish fighter jets to scramble and leading to temporary airport closures.
Dutch authorities emphasized that the mission serves both as an operational reinforcement of NATO’s eastern defenses and a symbolic statement of the Netherlands’ commitment to collective security.
