Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued As Depression Forms Check Forecast

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Officials are warning that there's a chance of more rain in the Telugu states. They say a low-pressure area has formed in the Andaman Sea and a depression is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal

According to a statement from the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, a low-pressure area has formed over the South Andaman Sea due to a recent surface circulation. This system is currently moving west-northwest. It's likely to intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal in the next 24 to 48 hours. Officials predict the system will then move towards the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Due to these weather changes, some districts in Andhra Pradesh might see rain from November 28 to December 1. The Disaster Management Authority announced that light to moderate showers are possible in places across Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa, Annamayya, Tirupati, and Chittoor districts on November 23 (Sunday).

Since it's currently paddy harvesting season, officials are advising farmers to take precautions to avoid crop damage. After harvesting, the paddy should be gathered into heaps immediately. With a chance of rain, the paddy must be completely covered and protected. Use tarps or plastic sheets to prevent moisture and discoloration. They also suggest that if the grains get wet, they should be dried quickly and stored in warehouses to prevent sprouting.

For the past few days, Telangana has been experiencing rain along with cold weather. While the last week of November is usually cold, this year, unusual weather changes are being seen due to successive low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal. According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, the system that developed from a surface circulation over the Malacca Strait region is expected to soon become a depression.

Due to this depression, moderate rains are likely in the southern, eastern, and northern districts of Telangana over the next two to three days. Also, while minimum temperatures remain normal due to easterly winds, the cold at night might increase because of cool winds from North India. Officials advise people, farmers, and travelers to monitor the weather conditions and take necessary precautions.