Bengaluru Weather Alert: City Braces For Moderate Rain, Intense Thunderstorms In Coastal Regions Today

Bengaluru braces for moderate rain today with cool nights continuing. Intense thunderstorms are expected in coastal regions. Residents are advised to stay alert, carry umbrellas, and monitor weather updates.

Bengaluru's air quality is expected to remain in the moderate category, with AQI values between 102 and 150. Gentle winds are likely to help disperse pollutants. The cold wave continues across most parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, where residents are waking up to cool breezes and subdued morning temperatures.

Steady moderate rain is expected, with temperatures around 22°C, humidity at 81%, and winds blowing at 15.1 km/h.

Citizens are advised to stay updated on weather conditions and carry umbrellas as a precaution.

Temperatures across Karnataka will remain mild, with minimums around 18°C and maximums reaching 26°C. Cloud cover and occasional showers are expected to keep mornings and evenings cool, while daytime conditions remain comfortable for outdoor activities. Mist and partly cloudy skies may also occur, along with possible evening rain in some areas.

Intense thunderstorms are forecast across Puttur taluk in Dakshina Kannada. Winds are coming from the east, raising the possibility of storms being steered towards coastal regions.

People in affected areas are advised to remain cautious and stay updated on local weather alerts.

Bidar has recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the plains of Karnataka at 15.2°C.

Across the state, steady moderate rain is expected, with temperatures around 22°C, humidity at 81%, and winds blowing at 15.1 km/h. Residents should expect cool mornings and plan accordingly.