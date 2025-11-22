Mastiii 4 Vs 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 2: Here's How Much They Collected
Two Bollywood films, the adult comedy 'Masti 4' and the patriotic war drama '120 Bahadur,' were released at the box office this week. Both had a weak start. But on the second day, '120 Bahadur' left 'Masti 4' far behind
According to sacnilk, 'Masti 4' collected about ₹2.75 crore on its second day, which is the same as its first day's earnings.
'Masti 4' collected ₹2.75 crore on its first day. After the second day's earnings, the film's net collection in India has reached about ₹5.50 crore.
'120 Bahadur' saw strong growth on day two, earning about ₹4.00 crore, nearly double its first day, thanks to positive word-of-mouth.
'120 Bahadur's' two-day collection crossed ₹6.25 crore. After a slow start of ₹2.25 crore, the patriotic film overtook the adult comedy 'Masti 4' on its second day.
Masti 4 stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani. 120 Bahadur features Farhan Akhtar in the lead, alongside Raashii Khanna, Ankit Siwach, and others.
