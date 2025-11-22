Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For THESE Places Check Forecast

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Due to an atmospheric circulation, heavy rain is likely in 16 districts of Tamil Nadu today. The weather center has also warned of a chance of moderate rain in Chennai

The weather center warns of intense rain in Tamil Nadu today, with heavy showers likely in 16 districts. A system over the Arabian Sea is strengthening, with more impact expected soon.

In Chennai, the sky will be cloudy today. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is predicted in some areas. Max temp will be 31-32°C and min temp around 25°C. Officials said rainfall may increase from tomorrow.

Heavy rain is likely today in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, and more. Rain will intensify in southern districts over the next 2 days.

Fishermen are warned not to venture into the sea for the next 3 days. Strong winds of 35-60 km/h are expected in the Gulf of Mannar and Kanyakumari sea, causing rough seas.