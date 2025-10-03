Renegade Gold Expands Red Lake Land Package To 94,000 Ha With Acquisition Of Bobjo And Keystone Properties Announces Share Consolidation

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2025) -(TSXV: RAGE) (OTCQB: TGLDF) (FSE: 070) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce it has entered into a purchase agreement dated October 2, 2025 (the "") to acquire the BobJo Property, covering 65 ha of nine patented claims, and an option agreement dated October 2, 2025 (the "") to acquire the Keystone Property, covering 4,320 ha of 212 unpatented single-cell claims, in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario. With the addition of these properties, Renegade's consolidated land position in Red Lake now totals approximately 94,000 ha, one of the largest exploration portfolios in the district.

The BobJo Property will be advanced as part of the Company's Confederation Project, while the Keystone Property expands Renegade's contiguous holdings between Red Lake Main, Gullrock, and Confederation properties, further strengthening the Company's position across both the Red Lake and Confederation greenstone belts.

Devin Pickell, President and CEO for Renegade, commented, "The Keystone Property represents a strategic stretch of the Confederation unit that connects our core Red Lake land with our vast Confederation Belt holdings. This 15 km corridor begins near Red Lake at the Balmer-Confederation contact and extends eastward along highly favorable structural targets and mafic-felsic contacts which are key to recent Red Lake discoveries. The Keystone Property provides an excellent bridge between Red Lake and the Birch-Uchi Confederation belt while also allowing for more efficient claim management.

The addition of BobJo comes at an exciting time as we renew our focus on building a strong pipeline of exploration targets within the Confederation Project. This property lies fully inside of our existing land position, and the historical presence of high-grade gold mineralization is extremely encouraging. We look forward to solidifying our exploration models and advancing new drill targets in this area."







Figure 1. Location of the BobJo and Keystone Properties in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



About the BobJo Property

The BobJo Property consists of nine patented mining claims covering approximately 65 ha within the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt, east of Red Lake, Ontario. The property is contiguous with Renegade's Confederation Project, providing a strategic addition to the Company's consolidated land position in the district.

The surrounding area has a long history of production from both base metal and gold deposits including: the South Bay Mine , which produced 1.5 million tonnes at 1.8% copper, 11.06% zinc and 73 g/t silver over its 13-year mine life.1 The Grassett, Uchi, Hanalda and Jalda Mines also reported combined production output of 757,000 tonnes at 5.14 g/t gold,2 with the Grasset Mine alone producing 78,000 tonnes at 7.54 g/t gold.3

Exploration at BobJo dates back to the 1920's, when a shaft and small-scale mining activity were developed. Modern exploration includes a 2007 drilling program comprising 28 holes totalling 5,700 m, which returned multiple high-grade intercepts such as:



6.53 g/t Au over 8.3 m (BJ07-01)

123.6 g/t Au over 2.1 m (BJ07-14) 20.8 g/t Au over 1.1 m and 29.0 g/t Au over 0.3 m (BJ07-06)5







Figure 2. The BobJo property with surrounding historical mines within the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt. Past production in the area includes the South Bay and Grasset Mines, highlighting the prospective nature of the property for high-grade gold and base metal mineralization. See "Disclaimer Regarding Other Projects" below.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



About the Keystone Property

The Keystone Property consists of 212 unpatented single-cell mining claims covering approximately 4,320 ha. The property is strategically located between Renegade's Red Lake Main, Gullrock, and Confederation properties and is contiguous with the Company's existing land holdings, consolidating a district-scale land package across the Red Lake and Confederation greenstone belts.

Keystone is underlain by felsic volcanic and intrusive rocks of the Confederation assemblage and is considered prospective ground for volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) and orogenic gold deposits.

With its large contiguous footprint and favourable geology. Keystone represents a compelling addition to Renegade's Red Lake portfolio, complementing the high-grade potential at BobJo and enhancing the Company's pipeline of exploration targets.

Terms of BobJo Agreement

Pursuant to terms of the BobJo Agreement, the Company must issue to the vendor 750,000 post-Consolidation (defined below) common shares within five business day of receipt of TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") approval of the BobJo Agreement.

Terms of Keystone Agreement

Pursuant to the terms of the Keystone Agreement, the Company has the option to acquire the Keystone Property by issuing a total of 3,000,000 post-Consolidated common shares and paying $150,000 in cash to the optionor as follows:

(a) issue 1,500,000 post-Consolidation common shares within five business days of receipt of TSXV approval of the Keystone Agreement; and

(b) on or before the first anniversary of TSXV approval, issue an additional 1,500,000 post-Consolidation common shares and pay $150,000 in cash.

The optionor will retain a 2% net smelter returns royalty, half of which can be purchased by the Company for the payment of $500,000.

Completion of the transactions under the BobJo Agreement and the Keystone Agreement remain subject to approval of the TSXV. No finders' fees are payable with respect to the transactions.

Common Share Consolidation

The Board of Directors of the Company has recommended and authorized a consolidation of the Company's outstanding common shares on the basis of three (3) pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share (the " Consolidation "). The Consolidation remains subject to TSXV approval. The effective date and further details of the Consolidation will be disclosed in a subsequent news release following receipt of all requisite approvals.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dale Ginn, P.Geo., the Executive Chair and director of the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

Disclaimer Regarding Other Projects

The information provided herein regarding adjacent properties, including, without limitation, the Grassett, Uchi, Hanalda and Jalda Mines, is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property portfolio being acquired by the Company, including the BobJo and Keystone properties, or the Company's other properties. The Qualified Person has not verified the information concerning the adjacent properties, and there is no certainty that the same results or mineralization will be obtained on the property portfolio being acquired by the Company or the Company's other properties.

1 Ontario Mineral Inventory Record MDI52N02SE00012: South Bay Mine, South Bay, Selco Prospect

2 Ontario Mineral Inventory Record MDI52N02SE00002: Uchi (Hanalda), Hanalda, Kenelda, Uchi No. 3 Shaft

3 Ontario Mineral Inventory Record MDI52N02SE00009: Grassett, Uchi (Grasett)

4 Ontario Mineral Inventory Record MDI52N02SE00011: Bobjo, New York Oils

5Archibald, J.C. (2007): Diamond Drilling Report on the BobJo Mine Property for Mainstream Minerals Corporation and King's Bay Gold Corporation Ltd.; Assessment Report 20000003525

About Renegade Gold Inc.

Renegade Gold Inc. is a growth focused company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario. As part of its regional-scale consolidation strategy, the Company has assembled one of the largest prospective land packages in and around the Red Lake mining district in proximity to major mines and deposits, as well as along the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts. The 94,000-hectare prospective and diversified exploration portfolio has significant potential for gold and critical minerals on trend with the major structures hosting known gold occurrences in the Red Lake mining district today, though mineralization elsewhere in the Red Lake mining district is not necessarily indicative of the mineral potential at the Company's properties.