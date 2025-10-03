7 Pillars Of WEM (Workforce Engagement Management) Success

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The main market opportunities lie in expanding Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) beyond traditional roles, leveraging AI-based coaching, and improving agent experiences. Success hinges on specific strategic and technological adaptations, trust in AI tools, and continued investment in WEM capabilities.

WEM is increasingly recognized as a critical suite of applications for enhancing employee experiences and driving business improvements. A recent global research study with 316 companies, Workforce Engagement Management 2025-26, delves into the practices of companies successfully deploying WEM, identifying key characteristics that differentiate them from their less successful counterparts.

The study defines a Research Success Group based on significant metrics in revenue growth, customer satisfaction, and operational expenses. The analysis of this group's strategic and technological decisions reveals seven key ways they are maximizing the value of their WEM implementations.

One of the study's surprising findings is that successful companies are extending WEM beyond its traditional use. While a significant portion of all companies are already using WEM outside of the contact center, a much larger percentage are planning to do so in the future. The report details which specific areas successful companies are focusing on and the positive impacts they are seeing from this expansion.

The research also uncovers a distinct pattern in how successful companies utilize their core WEM applications. While a certain tool remains the most-used application overall, another one emerges as the top-used tool within the successful group, highlighting a key strategic difference.

Another intriguing aspect is the role of AI in coaching. The study reveals a specific approach to AI-based coaching that is highly correlated with success, significantly reducing the performance gap between agents. The report contrasts this with the approach taken by less successful companies.

Furthermore, the study highlights how successful companies are dramatically improving the agent experience. A striking percentage of the success group reported significant improvements, with the report identifying the top three factors contributing to this positive change.

The research also reveals a key difference in how supervisors in successful companies view AI, showing a much higher level of trust compared to their less successful counterparts. This trust is essential for leveraging a specific type of automated tool that boosts supervisor efficiency by changing the mix of automated versus manual scoring.

Finally, the report uncovers a clear trend of active investment and growth among successful companies. The study quantifies their financial commitment to WEM, revealing a higher per-agent expenditure and a continuous expansion of their WEM capabilities, with no successful company planning to decrease their investment.

The paper concludes with seven actionable recommendations based on these findings, offering a roadmap for companies seeking to achieve greater success with their WEM deployments.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Characteristics of WEM Success

Extension of WEM Beyond the Contact Center

High Usage of Performance Management Applications

Effective Use of AI-Based Coaching to Close Performance Gaps

Significant Improvement in Agent Experience

High Trust in AI Among Supervisors

Increased Supervisor Efficiency from Automated Quality Management (AQM)

High Adoption of AI for WEM Use Cases

Active Investment and Growth in WEM Applications

Conclusion Working With the Publisher

