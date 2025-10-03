403
Extension Of Subsidiary Management Board Member's Terms Of Office
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On October 3, 2025, the Supervisory Board of AS Harju Elekter, a subsidiary of AS Harju Elekter Group, approved the extension of Management Board Member Alvar Sass's terms of office for an additional three years, until October 2, 2028.
Tiit Atso
The Management Board of AS Harju Elekter consists of one member.
Chairman of the Management Board
+372 674 7400
