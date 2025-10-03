Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Extension Of Subsidiary Management Board Member's Terms Of Office


2025-10-03 04:16:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On October 3, 2025, the Supervisory Board of AS Harju Elekter, a subsidiary of AS Harju Elekter Group, approved the extension of Management Board Member Alvar Sass's terms of office for an additional three years, until October 2, 2028.

The Management Board of AS Harju Elekter consists of one member.

Tiit Atso
Chairman of the Management Board
+372 674 7400


