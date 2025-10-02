403
China Criticizes U.S. Vetoes at UN for Obstructing Gaza Ceasefire
(MENAFN) China has strongly criticized the repeated use of veto power by the United States at the United Nations Security Council, arguing it has blocked global efforts to end what it calls the Israeli "genocide" in Gaza.
According to Chinese Ambassador Fu Cong, this obstruction has significantly weakened the Security Council's ability to respond effectively to the humanitarian catastrophe in the region.
Speaking during the 80th session of the General Assembly on Wednesday, Fu, China's chief envoy to the UN, remarked, "If it were not for the United States' repeated abuse of the veto, the (UN) Security Council's response to the Gaza crisis would not have been so inadequate."
His statement underscores growing frustration over Washington's use of its permanent member privileges to halt decisions aimed at de-escalating the ongoing violence.
Both China and the U.S. are among the five permanent members of the Security Council with the authority to veto any resolution.
This structure has often led to deadlocks, particularly when geopolitical interests clash.
Fu further emphasized that "If it were not for the United States' shielding of Israel, Council resolutions and international law would not have been so flagrantly violated."
He pointed to the recent example of a draft resolution presented on September 18 concerning Gaza, which was blocked by a U.S. veto.
That resolution, he noted, reflected the "overwhelming call for a ceasefire and cessation of hostilities" from the international community.
"Time and again, the Security Council has sought to take actions, only to be forcefully blocked by the United States again and again ... China expresses its deep disappointment and regret over this," said Fu, according to a transcript of his speech.
His remarks reflect mounting global dissatisfaction with Washington’s unilateral actions within the Council.
Since the outbreak of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza on October 7, 2023, the United States has consistently defended its ally.
According to Fu, this diplomatic shield has enabled the continuation of a conflict that has resulted in the deaths of over 66,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children.
