Israeli Forces Attack Gaza-Bound Aid Flotilla

2025-10-02 03:18:38
(MENAFN) Israeli security forces aggressively confronted the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, forcibly ramming one of its vessels, deploying water cannons against the fleet, and mistreating activists aboard.

“The Israeli occupation is using violence against our ships, deliberately ramming one of them, deploying water cannons, and brutally mistreating peaceful detainees from 50 countries around the world,” stated the International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza on the US social media platform X.

The flotilla’s organizers urgently called for international action, emphasizing that “governments must act, as peoples across world capitals are rising in anger.”

The fleet, primarily carrying humanitarian aid and medical supplies, departed at the end of August and had been scheduled to reach Gaza’s shores by Thursday morning under normal conditions.

