PROPERTY FIGUREHEADS JOIN FORCES TO SOURCE INVESTMENT TO MEET GROWING NEED FOR SPECIALIST SUPPORTED HOUSING

The latest figures from the National Housing Federation reveal a deficit in excess of 325,000 suitable properties, which has led to critical demand for new purpose-built homes to be delivered. The objective of Specialist Supported Org is to source investors to provide the equity to fund more specialist housing projects, whilst also providing them with a stable and secure source of income.

Working alongside market leading provider, Nurture Housing Association, Specialist Supported Org offers an ethical property investment that will make a meaningful social impact.

When the investor completes on their property purchase a new 25-year FRI contract commences with the Community Benefit Society (CBS). As the contract is FRI there are no overheads or deductions from the rent, the service charges, ground rent and buildings insurance are all paid for by the Housing Association.

The contract has no break clause, and an upward only annual rent review linked to CPI, offering high yielding returns to the investor whilst supporting vulnerable people throughout the UK in desperate need of a home. This completely hands-off investment provides a huge opportunity to domestic and international buyers alike.

The properties within Specialist Supported Org’s portfolio are meticulously designed to deliver support to vulnerable adults, which encompasses the UK’s Homeless, Neurodiverse, Victims of Domestic Violence, Single Mothers, Families and Young People leaving care, by providing assistance when transitioning into their next stage of independence.

Dr. Lee Jones, Co-Founder of Specialist Supported Org, said: “Through the establishment of Specialist Supported Org we bring decades of experience in property and development to meet this growing need. Offering a moral alternative to traditional property investment this is not merely a financial endeavour; it signifies a meaningful contribution to society by supplying a crucial service for the vulnerable UK population. This is an exceptionally gratifying prospect for ethically minded investors striving to make a difference.”

Benjamin Hunter, Co-Founder of Specialist Supported Org, commented: “At the heart of our ethos is the provision of safe, comfortable homes for vulnerable adults. Strategically located in sought-after areas across the UK the properties will offer robust returns in the form of index linked long term rental income, whilst allowing investors to make a positive social impact.”

Venturing into the domain of SSH property investment presents a host of benefits, encompassing long-term, robust returns, zero void rates, and a mitigated risk level.