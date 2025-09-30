Ukrainian Foreign Minister Seeks Ending War in 2025
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga has asserted that intensified Western pressure on Russia might bring the ongoing conflict to a conclusion within this year.
Addressing the Warsaw Security Forum in Poland on Monday, Sibiga emphasized that “Ukrainian resilience is not the reason for endless war. We want to end this war this year.”
He encouraged Ukraine’s international supporters to make the continuation of hostilities “dangerous personally” for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Sibiga called for the implementation of further economic sanctions, advocating for these measures to be led by the United States.
Additionally, Sibiga reiterated Kyiv’s insistence that Putin engage directly in talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.
He stressed that “the outcome of this meeting should be [a] ceasefire,” underscoring the importance of direct dialogue.
Meanwhile, Moscow has expressed readiness to meet with Zelensky in person if discussions are adequately prepared to produce meaningful results.
However, Russia has dismissed the idea of a straightforward ceasefire, arguing it would merely enable Kyiv to regroup and resume hostilities later.
Russian officials have indicated that a diplomatic approach aimed at securing their security goals is preferable.
Sibiga also noted that Ukrainian optimism has been buoyed by “positive signals” from US President Donald Trump, who recently met Zelensky in New York.
Diverging from his previous statements, Trump suggested that with European financial support, Ukraine’s armed forces could accomplish their territorial objectives.
