Rahul Gandhi Seeks Judicial Probe In Leh Firing, Says Ladakh People Betrayed

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Sep 30 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday demanded a fair judicial probe into the September 24 firing incident in Leh town in which four people were killed, including a retired war veteran.

Tsewang Tharchin, a decorated Kargil War veteran and retired Ladakh Scouts soldier, was killed in security force firing on protesters in Leh on September 24.

Rahul Gandhi said on X,“Father a soldier, son also a soldier - those whose blood runs with patriotism. Yet the BJP government took the life of the country's brave son by shooting him, just because he stood up for Ladakh and his rights. The father's pained eyes are just asking one question - is this the reward for serving the country today?"

“Our demand is that there must be a fair judicial inquiry into these murders that took place in Ladakh, and the guilty must be given the strictest possible punishment. Modi ji, you have betrayed the people of Ladakh. They are demanding their rights, engage in dialogue - stop the politics of violence and fear,” he further said in the post.

Four protesters were killed on September 24 when security forces opened fire on an unruly mob of arsonists and stone pelters who went on a rampage in Leh town.

The Ladakh administration said the mob torched a CRPF vehicle with the intention of burning alive the jawans inside the vehicle. The local offices of the BJP and the Leh apex body were burnt down by the protesters, while the vehicle of the Ladakh DGP was smashed, and he escaped with bruises.

An indefinite curfew was imposed in Leh on September 24, which is being relaxed in a staggered manner.

On Tuesday, the curfew was relaxed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as officials said the relaxation period passed off peacefully.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was detained under the National Safety Act (NSA) and shifted to Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan district as authorities said he incited violence in the town.

The Leh apex body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have pulled out of the talks with the Central government, stating that unless the 'atmosphere of fear, grief and anger is addressed, there can be no talks.

The two representative bodies have demanded unconditional release of Sonam Wangchuk and the youth detained after the protests in Leh, blaming the Ladakh administration for the law and order situation in Leh.