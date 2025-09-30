Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Middle East, European Leaders agrees on new US peace plan for Gaza

2025-09-30 07:04:33
(MENAFN) The new US peace plan has been welcomed by European and Middle Eastern presidents and Trump have warned Hamas to take the deal.

The plan, which was agreed upon by Trump and Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, calls for an immediate halt of military campaigns. In exchange for the release of 20 living Israeli hostages and the remains of over two dozen others who are believed dead within 72 hours, hundreds of detained Gazans would be released.

According to a Palestinian source aware of the ongoing truce discussion informed the BBC that the White House's 20-point plan has received from Hamas officials
It calls for Hamas to be entirely removed from the governance of Gaza, though it does keep the option open for a Palestinian state later on.

At a news conference after his talks at the White House, Trump labeled the plan "a historic day for peace".

But he stated that the US will support Netanyahu to "finish the job of destroying the threat of Hamas" if Hamas disagrees with the plan.

