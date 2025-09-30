Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
8Th Pay Commission Latest Update: Salary Hike For Central Govt Staff, Pensioners

2025-09-30 07:00:37
There's a delay in setting up the 8th Pay Commission for central government employees and pensioners. The appointment of its members has not yet happened.

8th Pay Commission Latest News

Important info regarding the 8th Pay Commission for central government employees and pensioners has come out. The central government announced this on January 16, 2025. But even after September 2025, the ToR and member appointments haven't happened yet.

Like the 6th and 7th Pay Commissions, implementation will take 2-3 years. The 6th was formed in 2006 and implemented in 2008. The 7th was formed in 2014 and implemented in 2016. The 8th Pay Commission is expected to be fully implemented by 2028.

The Pay Commission doesn't just change salaries and pensions. It also ensures future financial security, which is key with rising costs. 125 million employees and pensioners are waiting for the ToR and member appointments. The government might fully implement it by 2028.

