Crew 2 To Chandni Bar 2: A Look At Tabu's Stunning Return To Bollywood's Biggest Sequels
The makers of Chandni Bar have announced a sequel with Tabu reprising her lead role. Alongside this, the acclaimed actress has a strong lineup of upcoming films. Here's a look at what's ahead.
After the success of the film 'Crew', the makers are now planning to create its sequel. It's being said that Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon will be seen together once again.
Filmmaker Sandeep Singh recently confirmed that he is going to make a sequel to 'Chandni Bar' titled 'Chandni Bar 2'. The shooting for this film will begin in 2025.
People loved Tabu in the film 'Bholaa'. Now, according to media reports, the makers have decided to make its sequel, 'Bholaa 2', after the film's release. It's said that Tabu will also be in the lead role.
In the film 'De De Pyaar De 2', Tabu will also be seen in an important role alongside Ajay Devgn. The makers are preparing to release this film on November 14.
Ajay Devgn and Tabu have already created a storm in the first and second parts of 'Drishyam'. The makers are now gearing up to make the third part as soon as possible.
After the success of 'Andhadhun', its second part is now in the works. The makers have started working on the script for the second part. Tabu will be seen in the lead role in this one too.
