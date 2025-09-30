Israel offers mea culpa to Qatar over Doha’s attack
(MENAFN) On Monday, the White House stated that Benjamin Netanyahu has voiced his remorse to the PM of Qatar, for the assault on Doha, which he has approved of at the beginning of the month.
During the three-sided telephone call with US leader on the line as he convened the Israeli president at the White House. The mea culpa, which is admission of guilt, was offered to Qatar.
The White House released a formal summary of the call, which was an unusually rare move. Stating: "Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his deep regret that Israel’s missile strike against Hamas targets in Qatar unintentionally killed a Qatari serviceman."
It also added that "he further expressed regret that, in targeting Hamas leadership during hostage negotiations, Israel violated Qatari sovereignty and affirmed that Israel will not conduct such an attack again in the future."
Al Thani, the announcement said, "welcomed these assurances, emphasizing Qatar’s readiness to continue contributing meaningfully to regional security and stability. Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed commitment to the same."
