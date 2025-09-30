OpenAI has launched a new e-commerce feature that enables ChatGPT users to shop directly through the platform. The feature, reported by Reuters on September 30, is being rolled out in partnership with Etsy and Shopify.

The company confirmed that users in the United States, including free, Plus, and Pro subscribers, can now purchase items from Etsy sellers without leaving ChatGPT. In the coming weeks, more than one million Shopify vendors, including major brands such as Glossier, SKIMS, Spanx, and Vuori, will be added.

Known as Instant Checkout, the feature currently supports single-product purchases. OpenAI said it will soon expand to multi-item shopping and extend access to more regions and retailers worldwide.

Customers will not be charged any additional fees. Instead, sellers will pay OpenAI a commission on completed sales, creating a fresh revenue stream that supplements the company's subscription-based model.

The announcement had an immediate market impact, with Etsy shares rising 7.3 percent and Shopify stock gaining 4.5 percent in U.S. trading.

OpenAI also disclosed that it has open-sourced its Smart Commerce Protocol, developed with payment provider Stripe, to make its commercial framework more transparent and adaptable.

While OpenAI expands global access to e-commerce through artificial intelligence, Afghanistan under Taliban rule remain deprived of basic internet and telecommunications services, underscoring sharp digital divides worldwide.

