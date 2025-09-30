Delhi Traffic Advisory For CR Park Ahead Of PM Modi's Durga Puja Pandal Visit: Road Closures, Route Diversions And More
“Due to heavy footfall at Durga Puja Pandals & VIP movement in CR Park today (30.09.2025, 3 PM–12 Midnight), traffic restrictions/diversions will be in place,” the Delhi Traffic Police said.Also Read | Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Durga Puja, Dussehra festivities According to Traffic Advisory -
Period of restrictions: Diversions and restrictions will be in force from 15:00 (3:00 PM) to 00:00 Midnight on Tuesday.Affected routes
Motorists should anticipate severe congestion on the following routes:
- Outer Ring Road (between Panchsheel and Greater Kailash)
- Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg
- J.B. Tito Marg
- Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg
- CR Park Main RoadAlso Read | Delhi traffic alert: Key routes to take and avoid during DUSU vote counting Traffic prohibitions and diversions
No traffic movement is permitted on the following routes:
- Gurudwara Road
- Bipin Chandra Pal Marg
- Internal roads of C.R. Park and Greater Kailash (GK-II)
Effective diversions will be implemented from: Outer Ring Road (under Panchsheel Flyover, under IIT flyover, and under Nehru Place flyover).
Crucially, these diversions apply to LGVs (light goods vehicles) and HGVs (heavy goods vehicles), even if they possess a valid 'No Entry' permit.Commuter advice and alternative routes
Commuters are advised to avoid the stretches mentioned above between 3:00 PM and 00:00 midnight.
Utilise public transport to minimise congestion.Alternate routes
Commuters are also advised to take the following routes to reach their intended destinations:
- MG Road
- Aurobindo Marg
- Mathura Road
- Lala Lajpat Rai Road
- Mehrauli-Badarpur (M.B.) RoadGeneral instructions and assistance
Motorists are requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic regulations, and cooperate with the police personnel deployed at key junctions to ensure a smooth journey, as per the advisory .
For real-time updates and assistance, they can connect with Delhi Traffic Police via the following channels:
Website:
Facebook:
Platform X (formerly Twitter):
Instagram:
WhatsApp: 8750871493
Helpline Numbers: 1095 / 011-25844444
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment