Ensure No Legitimate Voter Is Left Out: Pramod Tiwari To ECI On Bihar List Release

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) As the Election Commission of India prepares to release the final voter list for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, senior Congress MP Pramod Tiwari accused the BJP of manipulating voter lists in previous elections and urged the ECI to ensure that no eligible voter is excluded this time.

Speaking to IANS, Tiwari said,“I'm just waiting for the release of the voter list. It will take a little time, and people will examine it. The voter list must ensure that every citizen of Bihar who is eligible to vote is included.”

He went on to allege that in previous instances, including elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, and even Parliamentary polls, legitimate voters had been removed from the list under BJP influence.

“Under the BJP's direction, the names of 65 lakh voters were removed. That should not happen again. Every valid, recognised voter must find their name in the list. The BJP has won Haryana, Maharashtra, and even recent rounds of parliamentary elections by deleting genuine voters and adding fake ones. We will wait, examine the list, and then take necessary action,” he added.

Tiwari's comments come as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process concludes in Bihar, culminating in the publication of the revised electoral roll on Tuesday. The voter list update marks a significant milestone in the run-up to the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

According to the Election Commission, this is not just a formal step but a crucial opportunity for citizens to confirm that their names and details are accurately recorded. The Commission clarified that while the current revision phase concludes with the final publication, voters will still be able to make corrections or file claims and objections until the official election notification is issued.

The SIR process allowed residents to submit requests for inclusion, correction, or objection. With the disposal of all recorded objections, the final revised list is now being made public.