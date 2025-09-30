EAA Signs Collaboration Agreement With OCA

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global foundation for education and development, has signed a collaboration agreement with the Qatar Cricket Association (QCA) at the Qatar Olympic Committee Tower.

The agreement underscores the shared commitment of both organisations to harness the power of sport to inspire, engage, and expand educational opportunities for children and youth.

Under the agreement, EAA Foundation and QCA will collaborate on initiatives that combine sport with education, inclusion, and community development. These include hosting inclusive cricket workshops at Assalam Schools to empower children with disabilities.

Providing Assalam School students access to QCA matches and events, ensuring they are part of national sporting life. Organising a cricket tournament as part of EAA's annual“Walk for Education” fair, which commemorates the UN International Day of Education. Showcasing EAA's work at QCA's major tournaments, including logo visibility, video features, and opportunities for Assalam School students to participate in trophy ceremonies.

The partnership also includes opportunities for international visibility, with EAA branding to appear at regional and global cricket events, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia and EAP Qualifier, further amplifying EAA's message on the importance of protecting and promoting education in times of crisis.

Ali Al Sobai, Executive Director of Human Resources at Education Above All Foundation, said,“This partnership reflects EAA's belief in the transformative power of sport as a tool for education, inclusion, and empowerment. Together with the Qatar Cricket Association, we are creating meaningful opportunities for children and youth, especially the most vulnerable, to learn, grow, and thrive. By linking the joy of sport with the right to education, we are not only building skills but also fostering hope and resilience in communities across Qatar and beyond.”

Khalid Saleh Al Rumaihi, QCA Secretary General, commented,“We are delighted to collaborate with Education Above All, an institution renowned for its commitment to universal education. This alliance reflects our conviction that sport and education are mutually reinforcing: cricket can open doors, foster confidence, and draw young people into learning environments.

“Through this collaboration, we aim not only to nurture future cricketers, but also to nurture informed, empowered citizens equipped for life beyond sport. Education must extend beyond the classroom. Combining it with the discipline, teamwork, and resilience of sport gives us a unique platform to reach youth, strengthen community ties, and promote sustainable social impact.”

This collaboration reaffirms EAA's and QCA's joint commitment to advancing human development by uniting education and sport as pathways to opportunity, dignity, and peace.