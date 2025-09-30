Ministry Of Social Development And Family Hosts Meeting Of Volunteering Partners

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Social Development and Family H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi has chaired the Ministry's first national meeting of volunteering partners, bringing together representatives from a wide range of national institutions and sectors.

In her remarks, the Minister hailed the meeting as a platform for unifying national visions and volunteer initiatives. She reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to strengthening collaboration and ensuring the sustainability of volunteer-driven social impact, commending national institutions for their ongoing contributions to promoting volunteerism and community service. The session explored the current landscape of volunteer work in Qatar, including prevailing challenges, and featured a visual presentation outlining the concept, objectives, and roadmap for future periodic meetings.

Key strategic projects spearheaded by the Ministry were presented, including the development of national volunteer policies and legislation, enhancement of the digital volunteering platform, and the launch of nationwide campaigns to foster a culture of volunteerism. Expanding community engagement across various segments of society was also a central focus.

Nasser Al Mughiseeb, the Director of the Ministry's Community Development Department, emphasized that these initiatives are foundational to institutionalizing and sustaining organized volunteer work in Qatar. He noted efforts to bolster the national volunteering platform as a comprehensive digital tool, implement inclusive awareness campaigns, and broaden opportunities for public involvement.

Al Mughiseeb highlighted that these initiatives are aligned with the Third National Development Strategy, which targets raising the national volunteer participation rate to 10 percent by 2030. He added that the Ministry aims for these efforts to act as an umbrella for all stakeholders, enabling innovative, integrated approaches that open new avenues for societal contribution. The meeting also featured in-depth discussions among national organization representatives, who put forward constructive proposals to further develop the National Volunteer Plan and strengthen cross-sector collaboration.

Participants praised the Ministry's proactive steps in establishing a national volunteer framework and its progress in embedding volunteerism as a key component of social development.

This gathering marks the beginning of a series of regular meetings designed to align national volunteer efforts with global best practices, expand civic engagement, and contribute to the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It also underscores Qatar's growing role as a regional and international leader in social and volunteer work.