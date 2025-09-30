Awqaf Receives Real Estate Investment Endowment For Mosques, Charity

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Endowments (Awqaf), under the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, has announced the reception of an endowment consisting of three shares in a real estate investment company, representing 13.67% of its total shares. Awqaf has now become the supervisor of this endowment.

According to the endowment deed, the donor stipulated that the returns from these shares be equally allocated between the Endowment Fund for Mosques and the Endowment Fund for Charity and Piety, with 50% designated for each. This distribution aligns with the principles of Islamic Sharia, which encourage the construction and maintenance of mosques and the support of charitable causes.

Abdulaziz Al-Abdelmalik, Head of Endowment Development at the Investment Department of the General Directorate of Endowments, stated that this endowment represents a valuable addition to Awqaf's investment portfolio, particularly since it involves shares in an established investment company. He emphasized that it strengthens the diversification of endowment investments and enhances their developmental impact. He explained that the Endowment Development Section, as part of an integrated system within the Authority, ensures that endowments remain a sustainable charitable resource benefiting society, while granting donors an ongoing reward that continues after their death for generations to come. Al-Abdelmalik highlighted that such investment-based endowments reinforce the humanitarian and social impact of Awqaf, noting that the revenues from this real estate investment will, by the will of Allah, benefit successive generations and embody the concept of sadaqah jariyah (ongoing charity).

He added that the donor's condition of splitting revenues equally between the Endowment Fund for Mosques and the Endowment Fund for Charity and Piety reflects the complementary mission of endowments: the former focuses on the construction, maintenance, and care of mosques, while the latter supports diverse charitable fields that directly benefit society.

Such initiatives reflect the mission of the General Directorate of Endowments, which seeks to make endowments a living culture among individuals and institutions, managed with the highest standards of governance and professionalism. Its vision includes sustainable, high-quality investments and community partnerships that serve people's needs, while meeting donors' conditions and contributing to development.

Among the Directorate's core responsibilities are reviving the tradition of endowment and wills, establishing and registering endowments, issuing and validating endowment deeds in accordance with Sharia and legal standards, proposing public policies for the management and investment of endowment funds, and developing revenues on sound economic bases.