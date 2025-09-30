U.S. Justice Department Files Lawsuit Against Minnesota
(MENAFN) The U.S. Justice Department initiated legal action on Monday against the state of Minnesota and several of its officials, challenging their use of immigration sanctuary policies.
This legal move targets what the federal agency describes as obstruction to national immigration law enforcement.
The department lodged a lawsuit against multiple Minnesota entities, including the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, as well as Hennepin County. Also named in the suit are Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna S. Witt.
The lawsuit contends that these policies are obstructing the federal government's authority to implement immigration regulations.
According to Attorney General Pamela Bondi, "Minnesota officials are jeopardizing the safety of their own citizens by allowing illegal aliens to circumvent the legal process."
This assertion highlights the federal concern that local sanctuary efforts undermine national security and legal immigration frameworks.
Bondi further emphasized that the agency will persist in taking legal measures against any jurisdictions that adopt sanctuary approaches aimed at resisting federal law and impairing law enforcement operations.
