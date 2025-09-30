Qatar To Host Shell Eco-Marathon Regional Championship In 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Following the success of the 2025 Shell Eco-marathon Asia-Pacific and Middle East Regional Competition, Shell is proud to announce that it will once again host the event in Qatar in 2026, followed by the first-ever Shell Eco-marathon Global Championship in 2027.

The 2025 edition, held at the Lusail International Circuit, marked the first time in the programme's 40-year history that the event was hosted in the Middle East.

The competition brought together over 60 student teams from 12 countries, showcasing cutting-edge innovations in energy-efficient vehicle design and reinforcing Qatar's role as a regional hub for sustainability and STEM excellence.

“Hosting the Shell Eco-marathon is more than a competition. It's a platform for innovation, education, and global collaboration,” said Rob Maxwell, Managing Director and Chairperson of Shell Companies Qatar.

“We are honoured to continue this journey in Qatar, where the spirit of ingenuity and sustainability thrives.”

Both the 2026 and 2027 events will continue be held under the patronage of H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums, and in collaboration with the Qatar Auto Museum. This continued partnership reflects Qatar's deep commitment to empowering youth, advancing sustainable mobility, and supporting the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

“At Qatar Museums, we are committed to nurturing creativity and innovation, especially among the next generation,” said Mohammed Al Rumaihi, Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Museums.

“The Qatar Auto Museum Vehicle Design Award, first launched at the 2025 Shell Eco-marathon, embodies this mission by celebrating sustainable design and providing young people in Qatar with a platform to become future innovators and leaders. Through our collaboration with Shell, we are inspiring youth to think boldly about mobility, sustainability, and design excellence. This initiative also forms part of Evolution Nation, our 18-months long campaign of Qatar's cultural journey, where creativity and innovation serve as powerful drivers of progress and a vision for the future.”

The 2027 Shell Eco-marathon Global Championship will bring together top-performing teams from across the world, competing in multidisciplinary challenges that test not only engineering prowess but also creativity, collaboration, and environmental stewardship.