Rawabi Launches 'Mega Month End Deal 10 20 30' Offer Across All Outlets

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Rawabi, one of Qatar's largest and most trusted hypermarket chains, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Mega Month End Deal 10 20 30 Offer, a spectacular shopping festival running from September 28 to October 7, 2025 across all Rawabi and Grand stores in Qatar.

This limited-time campaign brings shoppers unbeatable value across more than 1,000 products, all priced at just QR10, QR20, or QR30. From daily essentials to lifestyle must-haves, the promotion is designed to make shopping easier, more affordable, and more exciting for customers of all backgrounds.

The star of the campaign is the 10 20 30 pricing format, offering a curated selection of over 1,000 high-demand products that fit every budget and lifestyle, whether it's groceries, fresh food, household items, homeware, electronics, garments, toys, or travel must-haves. Among the featured items are Al Yaqeen Chicken 1100gm for QR10, Lipton Yellow Label Tea Bags 100s for QR10, Rozana Basmati Rice 5kg for QR20, Tide Detergent Powder 2.5kg x 2pcs for QR30, Fairy Dishwash Lemon 600ml x 2pcs for QR10, Blueline Pressure Cooker 5 Ltr for QR30, and Trolley Bags 24” for QR30, along with hundreds of other irresistible deals. Customers can look forward to discovering more savings across every department in store.

Rawabi is also running its Seasonal Sale of up to 50% off on garments and footwear until September 30, 2025, giving shoppers the opportunity to explore the latest fashion trends for men, women, and children at the best prices. Rawabi is also marking World Heart Day on September 29, 2025 with a special healthy-eating campaign. In partnership with its popular food brand Hot Chicken, customers ordering any salads from Hot Chicken outlets will receive an extra 250 Hot Pass loyalty points.

Speaking at the press meet announcing the launch, Kannu Baker, Group General Manager of Rawabi Group, said:“The Mega Month End Deal 10 20 30 is more than just a promotion – it is Rawabi's way of thanking our valued customers for their loyalty and trust. By offering a wide range of quality products at these unbeatable prices, we are ensuring that every family in Qatar can shop more and save more. Our goal is to continuously deliver exceptional value, innovation, and convenience, making Rawabi the ultimate shopping destination.”