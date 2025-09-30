Private Schools, Kindergartens Winning 'My White Flag' Award Honoured

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) celebrated the honouring of private schools and kindergartens that won the“My White Flag” Award for zero violations, in its second edition for the 2024–2025 academic year.

The ceremony was attended by MoEHE Undersecretary H E Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al-Nuaimi, along with a number of private school and kindergarten directors and education stakeholders.

The award aims to encourage excellence, promote a culture of compliance with regulations and laws, enhance institutional discipline in the education sector, and honour educational institutions that complete a full academic year without any violations, warnings, or confirmed complaints-based on clear and announced criteria.“My White Flag” has become a standard of compliance that highlights successful models within the private education sector.

In this edition, 162 institutions were honoured, representing 46.1% of all private schools and kindergartens-comprising 112 schools and 50 kindergartens.

The award is granted in stages that reflect the continuity of outstanding performance: in the first year, a Certificate of Appreciation; in the second year, the“My White Flag” Shield; and in the third year, the“My White Flag” Cup.

A total of 76 institutions (52 schools and 24 kindergartens) advanced to the second level, receiving the“My White Flag” Shield for maintaining compliance for two consecutive years. Meanwhile, 82 institutions (54 schools and 28 kindergartens) received the Certificate of Appreciation for the first time.

Dr. Rania Mohammed, Director of the Private Schools and Kindergartens Department and Acting Director of the Private School Licensing Department at the Ministry, stressed that the initiative seeks to ensure a safe learning environment that reflects discipline and quality.

She also noted that additional criteria will be introduced next year, the most important being that no school should record any violations related to private school licensing, reinforcing the principle of sustainable institutional discipline.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, H E Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al-Nuaimi and Dr. Rania Mohammed honoured the institutions that achieved the second level of the“My White Flag” Award (Shield category and Certificate of Appreciation category).

This recognition reflects the Ministry's continued efforts to enhance the quality of private education and motivate institutions to adopt best practices, thereby ensuring an ideal educational environment for students.