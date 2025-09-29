Equipment Management Software Market To Expand At A 9.5% CAGR By 2029, Reaching US $15.06 Billion

EINPresswire/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Equipment Management Software Market Worth?

The market size of equipment management software has significantly expanded over the past few years. It is projected to increase from $9.52 billion in 2024 to $10.46 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth experienced during the historical period was influenced by the heightened embrace of enterprise asset management solutions, escalating demand for preventive maintenance systems, a surge in digital transformation across different industries, increased emphasis on optimizing asset lifecycle, and a growing focus on trimming operational costs.

It is anticipated that the equipment management software market will experience significant expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a valuation of $15.06 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecasted period include the acceleration of digital adoption, elevated demand for cloud-based equipment management solutions, a heightened requirement for predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring, escalated Industry 4.0 initiatives investments, and a growing emphasis on equipment safety and compliance. Anticipated trends during this period include advancement in AI-driven predictive analytics, advanced integration of IoT-enabled monitoring systems, the emergence of mobile-centric equipment management platforms, innovation within cloud-native asset management tools, and progress in automation for maintenance scheduling.

What Are The Factors Driving The Equipment Management Software Market?

The equipment management software market is likely to be propelled by the growing acceptance of cloud-based solutions. Cloud-based solutions, essentially software applications and services hosted remotely and accessed via the internet, are being increasingly adopted due to their scalability. These solutions enable organizations to adjust computing resources based on demand, obviating the need for large capital investments in physical infrastructure. Incorporation of cloud-based solutions in equipment management software results in the benefit of real-time data access, remote supervision, and facile scalability across multiple locations, in addition to reductions in infrastructure expenses, enhancements in team collaboration, and assurances of better data security and automatic updates for peak performance. To illustrate, Eurostat, the government agency based in Luxembourg, reported that in 2023, 45.2% of businesses in the EU utilized cloud computing services, which represents a 4.2 percentage point increase compared to 2021. Thus, the mounting acceptance of cloud-based solutions is fueling the growth of the equipment management software market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Equipment Management Software Market?

Major players in the Equipment Management Software Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Trimble Inc.

• Infor Inc.

• Samsara Inc.

• Accruent LLC

• Syncron International AB

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Equipment Management Software Market?

Key players in the equipment management software market are making strategic moves toward innovating unique solutions like smartphone-enabled tracking systems. These innovations aim to enhance equipment monitoring, lessen search durations, decrease instances of human errors, and augment general operation efficiency in both warehouse and field settings. These digital tracking systems employ mobile devices to read quick scan codes or radio frequency (RF) tags tied to equipment or inventory, facilitating immediate tracking and positioning management. Implementing such systems helps businesses to quicken search times, avert equipment losses, and heighten accuracy in inventory documents. Workers can simply register and find items using their smartphones. For example, Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd. (OKI) from Japan, a prominent technology company, introduced a location and inventory management system called SHO-XYZ in February 2025. SHO-XYZ, a smartphone-based system, permits users to track indoor and outdoor inventory by scanning QR codes or RF tags using smartphones linked to RFID readers. Available as a SaaS solution, the SHO-XYZ system gives a centralized platform for location and inventory management requiring minimal upfront investment, and hence can be adopted by small scale warehouses and manufacturing units. The system also accommodates multiple languages, assisting international workers and showed capability of reducing search times by up to 75% through validation tests at OKI's warehouse.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Equipment Management Software Market Share?

The equipment management software market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME), Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Fleet Management, Inventory Management, Maintenance Management, Procurement Management, Asset Tracking

5) By Industry Vertical: Construction, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Oil And gas, Utilities, Transportation And logistics, Other Industry Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Asset Tracking, Preventive Maintenance Scheduling, Work Order Management, Inventory Control, Equipment Lifecycle Management, Reporting And Analytics, Inspection Management

2) By Services: Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Training And Support Services, Managed Services, Integration Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Equipment Management Software Market?

For the year under discussion in the Equipment Management Software Global Market Report 2025, North America held the leading position in the market. It's anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth within the forecast period. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

