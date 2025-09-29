MK Notary Services, Led By CEO Melissa K. Garner, Expands Mobile And Remote Notarization Across Florida

MENAFN - GetNews)



"“Notarization should be simple, accessible, and reliable,” said Melissa K. Garner, Owner and CEO of MK Notary Services.“Our mission is to provide Floridians with secure solutions that meet them where they are-whether in person or online.”"MK Notary Services, founded and led by Owner and CEO Melissa K. Garner, is transforming the notarization process across Florida. By offering mobile and remote online notarization solutions, the company ensures that individuals, families, and businesses can securely authenticate their documents without the traditional barriers of location and scheduling.

The notary industry is evolving, and MK Notary Services is leading the way with a modern approach designed to meet the needs of Florida residents and businesses. Founded by Melissa K. Garner, the company provides a comprehensive suite of mobile and remote notarization services that combine convenience, compliance, and security.

With both mobile notary appointments and state-approved remote online notarization (RON) , MK Notary Services eliminates traditional challenges such as office visits, limited hours, and geographic restrictions. From real estate transactions to legal affidavits, the company has established itself as a trusted provider across Florida.

Expanding Access Through Mobile Notarization

For decades, notarization often required individuals to travel to an office, wait in line, and conform to standard business hours. MK Notary Services is changing that by offering statewide mobile appointments.

Certified notaries travel to homes, workplaces, hospitals, care facilities, and public meeting spaces, allowing clients to complete essential tasks on their own terms. These services include:



Real estate loan signings and property transfers.

Wills, trusts, and powers of attorney.

Healthcare directives and family-related documents. Contracts, affidavits, and sworn statements .

The flexibility of mobile notary appointments has proven especially valuable for seniors, individuals with mobility challenges, and busy professionals.

Embracing Remote Online Notarization (RON)

Alongside its mobile services, MK Notary Services provides remote online notarization, one of the fastest-growing areas in the notary field. Using secure video conferencing and digital identity verification, clients can now notarize documents entirely online.

All sessions are compliant with Florida law and offer additional benefits:



Accessibility for clients in rural or underserved areas.

Time savings for individuals and organizations facing deadlines. Enhanced security through encrypted digital platforms and detailed audit trails.

Melissa K. Garner emphasizes that RON is not just a technological innovation but a necessary step in making essential services more inclusive.“Remote notarization gives our clients freedom and flexibility while ensuring every document is handled with the same accuracy and care as in-person appointments,” Garner said.







Supporting Individuals, Families, and Businesses

For Individuals and Families Life events such as estate planning, healthcare decisions, and adoption processes often require timely notarization. MK Notary Services provides a solution that is both accessible and compassionate, meeting clients where they are and reducing unnecessary stress.

For Businesses and Professionals Industries such as real estate, law, and healthcare rely on notarization to conduct critical operations. MK Notary Services partners with these sectors to deliver efficient, accurate solutions that minimize delays and streamline transactions. By offering both mobile and remote options , the company supports professionals who require frequent notarization under strict deadlines.

For Legal and Government Use Attorneys, agencies, and corporate professionals trust MK Notary Services for meticulous compliance with Florida notary laws. Every transaction is executed with attention to legal validity, ensuring documents stand up to scrutiny in both courtrooms and administrative settings.

Core Values Driving MK Notary Services

Accessibility By offering both mobile and remote services, MK Notary Services ensures notarization is available to all Floridians, regardless of schedule, location, or physical ability.

Professionalism Every appointment is managed by certified, insured notaries trained to the highest legal and ethical standards.

Confidentiality and Security The company employs strict safeguards to protect client privacy, including encrypted systems for digital notarization and secure handling of physical documents.

Flexibility Appointments are available evenings, weekends, and even holidays, providing solutions for urgent or last-minute needs.

Testimonials: A Reputation for Reliability

Client feedback underscores the company's reputation for excellence.

A client from Orlando remarked:“I needed urgent notarization for healthcare directives. Melissa and her team arrived the same evening, handled everything professionally, and gave me peace of mind during a stressful time.”

Another client, a real estate professional in Miami, said:“MK Notary Services has become a reliable partner for our firm. Their mobile team is always punctual, and the remote notarization option has made closings faster and more convenient.”

Leadership and Vision for the Future

Melissa K. Garner has positioned MK Notary Services as a leader in a rapidly evolving field. With her background in administration and client service, she recognized early on the importance of flexibility and innovation in notarial practices.

“Our vision is to remove the barriers that often make notarization difficult,” Garner stated.“We are committed to expanding our services, adopting the best technology, and maintaining the professionalism that clients expect and deserve.”

Future plans include broadening the availability of RON services, enhancing digital integrations for businesses, and expanding outreach to rural communities across Florida.

About MK Notary Services

MK Notary Services is a Florida-based provider specializing in mobile and remote notarization. Founded by Melissa K. Garner , the company delivers secure, convenient, and professional solutions for individuals, families, and businesses across the state. With a commitment to accessibility, compliance, and client satisfaction, MK Notary Services continues to set new standards in the notary industry.