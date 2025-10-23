Pakistan Urges Public To Take Precautions Amid Lingering High Smog Levels

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Islamabad: With stable and dry weather patterns set in, authorities in Pakistan have urged the public to take precautions as the country is expected to witness a sharp rise in smog levels in the coming days, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Thursday.

"The prevailing calm wind patterns, lower temperatures, and rising humidity are creating ideal conditions for smog formation," said the department, adding smog typically develops between November and mid-December when meteorological conditions trap pollutants close to the ground, turning clear skies into a grey haze.

The PMD said that the lack of rainfall and stagnant air will likely prevent pollutants from dispersing, leading to an accumulation of toxic particles over various cities across Pakistan, particularly in Punjab province's eastern and southern regions.

The deteriorating air quality could result in serious health implications, particularly for children, senior citizens and individuals suffering from respiratory or cardiac conditions, the PMD noted, urging citizens to limit outdoor exposure, use protective masks and keep windows closed during high pollution hours.

Also, the environmental experts have warned that the combination of vehicular emissions, industrial discharge, and crop residue burning may aggravate air pollution, causing smog to reach hazardous levels.