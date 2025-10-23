Jordan, Germany Review Energy Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct.23 (Petra) – Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Dr. Saleh Kharabsheh, affirmed the "strong" Jordanian-German ties in the energy sector, noting that this cooperation is "constructive and offers greater opportunities" to strengthen partnerships between the two countries' private sectors.During a meeting with a high-level German economic delegation from the Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday, Kharabsheh said the ministry, through the Jordanian-German Energy Partnership Project, is working on several studies related to the energy sector.Kharabsheh added that consultants work to transfer German expertise in the areas of energy transition, electricity storage projects, and rationalizing consumption.Kharabsheh stated the sector has witnessed legislative and regulatory amendments that enable the "broader" integration of renewable energy, including energy storage systems at the consumer level, which enhances use of solar systems within energy consumption reduction projects connected to the electricity grid.The minister also anticipated "significant" growth in this market in the future.In turn, the Ministry's Secretary-General, Engineer Amani Azzam, noted the ministry has recently announced a 200-megawatt solar energy project.Next year, she said the ministry will announce a 100-megawatt wind energy project and a 100-megawatt battery storage enterprise for four hours, in line with the energy sector strategy and the National Electric Power Company's national plan, urging German companies to participate in these projects.Azzam also highlighted the Ministry's efforts with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the German DENA Foundation to enhance energy "efficiency" across various sectors.Azzam noted the National Strategy for the New Energy Sector for the years 2025-2035 aims to increase the contribution of renewable energy to 40% of the Kingdom's total electricity generation.This process, she said, will contribute to the national commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 31%, paving the way for the implementation of new projects in the fields of renewable energy, energy storage, and energy efficiency.In the same context, members of the German economic delegation underlined the "strength" of the bilateral ties, reviewing their capabilities to support energy projects in Jordan and the "advanced" opportunities and technologies available in the field of energy storage.