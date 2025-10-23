QMMF Celebrates Opening Of MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) officially launched the MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup 2025 on October 23 at the Lusail Karting Circuit.

The opening ceremony welcomed drivers, officials, marshals, national federations, partners, and motorsport enthusiasts from the region, kicking off the championship with an exciting atmosphere.

Commenting on the occasion, the FIA President and Nations Cup Founder, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, said, "With growing numbers of participating countries, this year's MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup represents the development of motor sport and new opportunities for young talent across our region. My congratulations and thanks to QMMF and President Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai for hosting this milestone event. Good luck to all competitors, volunteers, staff and officials. Your passion, dedication and teamwork allow this competition to thrive on the global stage."

Additionally, Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai, President of QMMF and Lusail International Circuit, said, "We are proud to once again host the MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup, providing a platform for young drivers from across the region to develop their skills and passion for motorsport. We extend our gratitude to FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem for his continued support and vision in promoting motorsport development. This championship is not only in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 but also highlights our ongoing commitment to support the growth of motorsport from the grassroots level, helping the next generation of talent reach their full potential. We wish all competitors, teams, and officials every success throughout the championship and thank Marshals for their commitment and hard work."

The championship brings together 173 drivers from 18 nations, Qatar, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mauritania, Morocco, Iran, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen, competing across eight categories.

Last year, Lebanon took the MENA Nations Cup title, Morocco ranked second and UAE secured the third position overall.

This year's competition is expected to be even more competitive, showcasing the depth of regional talent and the spirit of friendly competition among participating nations.

The MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup promises an exciting display of talent, determination, and teamwork.

More than just a competition, it embodies the spirit of regional unity, collaboration, and friendly rivalry among the participating nations.

The event is open to the public, allowing fans to enjoy the racing action and entertainment activities throughout the weekend.

Spectators can park in the designated public parking areas on-site and take the free shuttle service to the Lusail Karting Circuit.