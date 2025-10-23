Singapore Core Inflation Rises To 0.4 Pct In September

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Singapore: Singapore's core inflation edged up to 0.4 percent year-on-year in September, up from 0.3 percent in August, according to official data released Thursday.

In a joint statement, the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Monetary Authority of Singapore said the increase was driven by higher prices for retail and other goods.

On a month-on-month basis, core consumer prices rose 0.3 percent. The core Consumer Price Index, which excludes accommodation and private transport costs, is considered a key gauge of underlying, demand-driven inflation.

Headline inflation also rose, reaching 0.7 percent year-on-year in September, compared with 0.5 percent in August. The statement noted that this was due to a larger rise in private transport prices, alongside higher core inflation.