Malaysian Envoy Stresses 'Deep-Rooted' Cooperation In Human Development With Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 23 (Petra) - Malaysian Ambassador to Amman, Mohamad Nasri Abdul Rahman, called for strengthening Jordnian-Mlysian cooperation in the fields of human development and knowledge exchange, within the framework of the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP).The envoy's remarks came during a discussion session organized by the Malaysian Embassy in Amman on the MTCP courses, attended by representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Planning and International Cooperation, program graduates, members of the Malaysian University Alumni Association in Jordan, and media representatives.The MTCP was founded in 1980 as Malaysia's commitment to South-South Cooperation by sharing its development experiences and expertise with other developing nations, he pointed out.The MTCP, he stated, is based on the principle that the development of a country is depends on the quality of its human capital and resources."MTCP focuses on developing human resources mainly through training; short-term courses in Malaysian public and private training institutions, and long-term courses at Malaysian public universities. Other forms of support include study visits, practical attachments, and the provision of expert services," he said.The diplomat added that every year, MTCP partners with its leading Training Institutions to deliver capacity-building programmes in various key development areas. Since its founding in 1980, over 34,000 participants from 144 countries have benefited from the different programmes offered by MTCP.A new direction for the MTCP was established after it was placed under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (also known as Wisma Putra) in 2010.The envoy said: "It involves prioritising developing countries of strategic interest, focusing on Malaysia's areas of expertise, demand-driven courses/programmes, cultivating potential participants who would later serve as 'friends of Malaysia', fostering public-private partnerships (PPP), and collaborating with new development partners beyond MTCP's traditional partners."From eleven key broad areas, he noted the MTCP places "greater" emphasis on the following sectors: Professional Services, Management and Public Administration, Economic and Trade, Science, Technology and ICT Management, Industrial/Technical Training, Finance, Diplomacy, Health Services, Humanitarian, Academic/Education, and Social Development.Jordan, he said, is among the recipient countries of the MTCP. A significant number of officials from Jordan have taken part in short-term training courses under the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP). Jordanians have engaged in a wide range of development training areas such as TVET, maritime management, public administration, cyber-security, rural development, petroleum technology, and Islamic finance.Based on the feedback received from previous participants, he affirmed: "we are glad to learn that the programmes have equipped the participants with the necessary knowledge and skills required for their jobs. It has also helped the participants in achieving their personal and professional goals."Based on this feedback and the benefits the courses have offered to Jordanians, he said: " I genuinely hope that more Jordanian participants will come forward to join MTCP's future programmes."" We hope that today's event will bring positive outcomes and fruitful discussions between the Embassy and the concerned Ministries and Agencies, as well as providing an important opportunity for the Embassy and the MTCP alumni to come together, " he pointed out."We would also like to hear and learn more about the specific interests of Jordanians so that a more tailored programme that meets Jordan's particular needs and requirements can be arranged."Concluding his remarks, he hoped that this session will not be the last for everyone, but rather the start of stronger networking between both sides.