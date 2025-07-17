Yulia Svyrydenko Appointed New Prime Minister Of Ukraine Amid Major Cabinet Shake-Up

Ukraine's parliament has approved Yulia Svyrydenko, the former economy minister and first deputy prime minister, as the country's new Prime Minister with a strong majority of 262 votes.

She succeeds Denys Shmyhal, who will now lead the defence ministry. The appointment is part of a sweeping reshuffle by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy aimed at strengthening economic resilience and military readiness during an ongoing war with Russia.

Deeply grateful to Denys Shmyhal and the entire team of the previous government three years ago, he invited me to join his team-and since then, we've been through a lot together. A full-scale invasion. Decisions made under air raid sirens. Fatigue, anxiety, responsibility.... twitter/Jl2F9rYi3S

Parliament approves new Prime Minister

Yulia Svyrydenko has officially taken over as the new Prime Minister of Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy nominated her to lead the government, and the country's parliament confirmed her appointment with a strong majority vote. She replaces Denys Shmyhal, who had served as prime minister since 2020 and will now head the Ministry of Defence.

President Zelenskyy said Svyrydenko would 'seriously renew the work' of the cabinet and help strengthen Ukraine's economy and international partnerships, says a BBC report.

A close ally of Zelenskyy

Svyrydenko, 39, has been serving as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy since November 2021. She joined the cabinet just months before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Over the years, she has become a trusted ally of both President Zelenskyy and his powerful chief of staff Andriy Yermak.

Role in key international negotiations

In May, Svyrydenko played a key role in talks with the United States over precious metals and signed an important agreement on behalf of Ukraine. The deal included the creation of a reconstruction investment fund to attract Western investment in Ukraine's underground natural resources, reports BBC.

She said the agreement would also help Ukraine receive new military aid, including air defense systems, which are vital during the ongoing war with Russia.

Rapid rise in public service

Before entering national politics, Svyrydenko held various roles in both the private and public sectors. In 2015, she joined the local government in Chernihiv, a city in northern Ukraine bordering Belarus and Russia. Starting as an advisor to the governor, she quickly moved up, eventually becoming Deputy Governor in charge of economic development.

In 2019, she was invited to join the Ministry of Economic Development, and within a year, she was promoted to the Presidential Office as deputy to Andriy Yermak. By November 2021, she had become Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy under then-Prime Minister Shmyhal.

Some political observers believe her rise was strongly supported by Yermak, reflecting the growing influence of the Presidential Office in cabinet decisions.

Controversy over earnings declaration

Last year, Svyrydenko faced criticism over her non-political income. As part of a new law requiring Ukrainian MPs to declare their assets, she revealed that she had earned $71,690 from teaching at a university in Kyiv.

The revelation sparked a political debate. Opposition MP Volodymyr Ariev claimed the income was unusually high and even exceeded the salaries of senior university professors and cabinet ministers. However, no official wrongdoing was found, and Svyrydenko defended her work and the transparency of her declaration.

A new direction for Ukraine

As Ukraine faces the challenges of rebuilding its economy, strengthening its defense, and managing international partnerships, Svyrydenko steps into the role at a crucial time. Her background in economic policy, international negotiations, and local governance positions her to lead key reforms and steer the country through one of the most difficult periods in its history.

Her appointment also signals a generational shift and a possible greater role for women in Ukrainian politics.

