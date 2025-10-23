Moci Detects Nine Gold Shops Concealing Products And Withholding Sales To Influence Pricing

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has conducted a wide-ranging inspection campaign targeting gold shops across various regions of the country, in response to increasing consumer complaints regarding certain outlets refraining from selling gold and concealing it from display.

The campaign covered approximately 94 shops and resulted in the detection of nine violations, where outlets were found engaging in unlawful practices by hiding gold products and withholding sales to consumers with the intent of influencing prices.

These actions constitute a clear violation of Article (10) of Law No. (8) of 2008 on Consumer Protection, which prohibits suppliers from concealing any goods or refraining from selling goods with the intention of controlling market prices, compelling the purchase of specific quantities or additional goods, or charging a price higher than the advertised price.

Inspection reports were filed against the violating shops, and the necessary legal measures have been initiated.

The Ministry affirmed that such practices represent a breach of the law and undermine market stability and consumer rights. The Ministry reiterated its commitment to continuing regular inspection and monitoring campaigns to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

The Ministry encourages consumers to report any violations or illegal practices at:

. Call Centre: 16001

. Ministry social media accounts: @MOCIQATAR