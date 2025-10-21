Cultural Intelligence: The Executive Skill That Will Make The Difference In Costa Rican Companies
It's not a matter of time, it's a matter of interpretatio. The same behavior can be seen as“irresponsibility” or“accommodation,” depending on the culture that interprets it. The difference isn't in the clock, it's in the lens through which we observe.
That's where cultural intelligence comes into play: the ability to read the air, interpret the invisible, and understand what's really at stake. In a global business world, this skill makes the difference between conflict and collaboration.
Cultural intelligence (CQ) is one of the most sought-after soft skills in 2025. Although it has been a central topic in global companies for decades, today it is more than ever a key factor in managing real and measurable performanc. The time has come to open the conversation in our country as well.Like an iceberg
Just like an iceberg, most of the cultural values and drivers remain hidden beneath the surface. We end up interpreting the behavior of others based only on what we can observe from our own cultural context. What explains why we act, communicate, or perceive others often remains invisible if we don't have the right tools to navigate these deep waters.
And it's not just about the country's culture. When I began my journey through Costa Rican culture, I found a definition that I still use in my training sessions:“Culture is how we do things here.” It couldn't be better said. The attentive observer perceives it in words, gestures, and silences. Learning to read the air means opening yourself with interest and humility to what each culture teaches.Three Keys to Practicing Cultural Intelligence in Business:
Suspend Snap Judgment
Before labeling a behavior as“bad practice” or“irresponsible,” pause. Ask yourself: What if this has another meaning in their culture? That pause opens space for understanding rather than condemnation.
Listen to What's Not Being Said
In Germany, a“no” is usually direct. In Costa Rica, it can be disguised as a“let's see.” Tone, silences, or a smile communicate as much as words.
Translate Values, Not Behaviors
Don't stay on the surface. What punctuality means to a German = trust, relationship = trust to a Costa Rican. The challenge is discovering the value behind the action.
Ultimately, cultural intelligence isn't about memorizing national differences, but about learning to read the invisible to build bridges where others see walls.
