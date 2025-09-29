British Military Says Vessel Set On Fire In Gulf Of Aden Off Yemen After Hit By Projectile

MENAFN - Live Mint) A ship was set ablaze in the Gulf of Aden on Monday, likely as a result of a missile strike by Yemen's Houthi rebel forces, British military said, AP reported.

There have been no initial reports of any casualties. According to Yemeni local media, the missile, believed to be ballistic, was fired from areas controlled by the Houthis, a group supported by Iran.

Soon after, a ship about 235 kilometers (150 miles) off the coast of Aden in the Gulf of Aden reported spotting“a splash and smoke” in the distance, the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center mentioned.

UKMTO calls incident an attack

“A vessel has been hit by an unknown projectile. The vessel is reported to be on fire," AP quoted the UKMTO as saying. The UKMTO called the incident as an attack and warned vessels in the area to remain vigilant, a caution also echoed by the private security company Ambrey.

Ambrey later confirmed the strike, noting its similarity to a previous attack on September 23, which had narrowly missed a vessel.

The Houthis did not immediately take responsibility for the alleged attack. However, the group often delays its claims, sometimes waiting hours or even days.

| Israel's warning system failure: Houthi drone hits Ramon Airport, injures two

The Houthi rebels have been carrying out numerous missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and vessels in the Red Sea, citing solidarity with Palestinians amid the war in Gaza . Their actions have significantly disrupted maritime traffic in the region, which previously saw around $1 trillion in goods pass through annually, the report said.

| Israel strikes Hodeidah port in Yemen after evacuation warning

The Houthis paused their attacks during a brief ceasefire in the Gaza conflict but were later targeted in a weeks-long airstrike campaign ordered by US President Donald Trump. Afterward, Trump announced that a ceasefire had been reached with the group. In July, the Houthis escalated their campaign by sinking two ships, resulting in the deaths of at least four people, with others believed to have been captured by the rebels.

Monday's attack comes as Israel intensifies its military operations in Gaza, launching a new ground offensive into Gaza City. Regional tensions remain high amid the reimposition of United Nations sanctions on Iran over its struggling nuclear program. Earlier in June, Israel waged a 12-day war against Iran, during which US forces bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities.