European Leaders Praise Moldova’s Democratic Resolve

2025-09-29 09:00:43
(MENAFN) France, Germany, and Poland released a joint declaration on Monday, applauding Moldova for holding democratic elections despite facing "unprecedented interference" from Russia.

“We congratulate the people of the Republic of Moldova for their commitment to democracy at a pivotal crossroads,” expressed French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in their joint message.

The leaders highlighted their admiration for Moldovan society and authorities, acknowledging the peaceful execution of the election process despite Russia’s significant meddling, including tactics like vote-buying and spreading false information.

“These hybrid attempts have sought to undermine the country's democratic institutions and its EU path. However, despite various forms of manipulative interference to destabilize the country, Moldovan voters have shown once again that they will not allow their future in peace and freedom to be taken away from them,” the statement emphasized.

Furthermore, the leaders reiterated their commitment to supporting Moldova’s aspirations for European Union membership, pledging ongoing political and financial aid during this journey.

“We are committed to continue supporting Moldova’s democratic development, reforms and economic growth, as well as strengthening Moldova’s resilience, in particular on its path towards the European Union. The EU and Moldova share a common future,” they affirmed.

