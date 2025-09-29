Bitget Wallet Adds Polygon To Its Gas Abstraction Infrastructure

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the non-custodial crypto wallet, now supports gas-free transfers and swaps on the Polygon network. The feature extends the wallet's onchain gas abstraction infrastructure already live across Solana, Base, Tron, and Arbitrum.

Bitget Wallet's gas abstraction architecture routes eligible Polygon transactions through its Paymaster system, allowing users to transact without holding native MATIC for gas. Polygon users can now complete up to three gas-free transfers and three gas-free swaps per day directly within the wallet.

With the addition of Polygon, Bitget Wallet now supports native gas abstraction across five public blockchains. The architecture is designed to simplify multi-chain usage by removing the need for users to manage native gas tokens across networks. Since launching the feature, Bitget Wallet has facilitated over 320,000 gas-free transactions across Solana, Tron, Arbitrum, and Base, with users collectively saving an estimated 350,000 USDT in transaction fees. These reflect the growing usage of gas abstraction as wallets and infrastructure providers look to lower entry barriers for onchain activity.

"Extending gas-free support to Polygon is a logical step in our multi-chain infrastructure strategy," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO at Bitget Wallet . "We believe gas should not be a barrier to participation - this system removes unnecessary friction and makes Web3 access more seamless across chains."

The update comes as activity on Polygon continues to grow. In 2025, the network processed over 9 billion transactions. Its total value locked (TVL) surpassed $1 billion in the first half of the year, reflecting rising developer activity and stable demand for Layer 2 scalability.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone - to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.

