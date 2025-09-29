403
EU Confirms Reactivation of UN Sanctions on Iran
(MENAFN) The European Union confirmed on Sunday that it will proceed with the reimposition of UN sanctions on Iran "without delay," a move that follows the failure of a Security Council vote earlier this week to postpone these sanctions.
"The European Union will now proceed to implement the re-imposition of all previously lifted UN and EU nuclear-related sanctions without delay," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated in an announcement by the European External Action Service (EEAS), the EU's diplomatic arm.
Kallas stressed that the restoration of sanctions should not mark the end of diplomatic efforts with Iran, describing the nuclear issue as a "key challenge" for both regional and global security. "It is the position of the European Union that a sustainable solution to the Iranian nuclear issue can only be achieved through negotiation and diplomacy," she added.
She reiterated that despite the snapback of sanctions, the EU remains committed to dialogue: "In line with the UNSC Resolutions that have been brought back into force today, I will remain engaged with all relevant parties, including Iran, in support of political and diplomatic efforts to find a negotiated solution."
The EU official also called on Iran to "fully resume cooperation" with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) "without delay," emphasizing that Tehran must comply with its "legal obligations" under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).
The UN Security Council, on Friday, vetoed a draft resolution that sought to extend the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — the agreement designed to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions — until April 18, 2026. Under the deal, Iran committed to limiting uranium enrichment and permitting international inspections to verify that its nuclear program was peaceful.
On August 28, France, Germany, and the UK activated the "snapback" mechanism under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which automatically reinstates sanctions if Iran fails to uphold its nuclear obligations. The sanctions, triggered by these three European nations, came back into effect on Sunday, marking the first time in a decade that such measures have been reintroduced.
This development follows increasing tensions in the region, including US and Israeli strikes on Iran earlier this year. In response, Tehran suspended cooperation with the IAEA, accusing the watchdog of bias.
The reimposed sanctions, which cover Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, are expected to further strain the country’s already struggling economy.
