U.S. Treasury Sanctions Facilitators in N. Korea’s Myanmar Weapons Network
(MENAFN) The US Treasury Department on Thursday announced sanctions against five individuals and one company accused of enabling North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs through arms transactions with Myanmar’s military regime.
In a statement from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the sanctions specifically target foreign agents linked to North Korea’s blacklisted Korea Mining Development Trading Corporation (KOMID) and the country’s intelligence agency, the Reconnaissance General Bureau (RGB). Also sanctioned is Myanmar-based firm Royal Shune Lei, which allegedly brokered weapons deals.
“North Korea’s unlawful weapons programs are a direct threat to America and our allies,” said John Hurley, Treasury’s under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence. “At Treasury, we will continue to dismantle the financial networks that sustain them.”
According to the Treasury Department, Royal Shune Lei staff facilitated meetings in China with KOMID representatives to acquire bomb guidance kits, surveillance gear, and other military equipment for Myanmar’s armed forces. The sanctions extend to the company’s leadership and one employee.
Both KOMID, North Korea’s main arms distributor, and the RGB, its top military intelligence agency, are already subject to UN and US sanctions. The Treasury noted that these entities use front companies and foreign businesses to mask their foreign currency earnings, channeling funds back to Pyongyang.
