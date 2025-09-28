China, Russia Forge Stronger Energy Ties
(MENAFN) China expressed a firm commitment to enhancing its energy partnership with Russia, aiming to boost energy security and sustainable development not only for both nations but also globally, Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang said Friday during high-level talks in Beijing.
Speaking at the 22nd China-Russia Energy Cooperation Committee meeting, which he co-chaired with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Ding emphasized that energy collaboration between the two countries has become “a model of equal, mutually beneficial and practical cooperation.”
Ding, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, highlighted the ongoing high-level interactions between China and Russia in recent years. He noted that the heads of state from both countries have frequently met and communicated strategically, which has helped steadily strengthen and expand their comprehensive energy partnership, delivering real benefits to their populations.
Calling for a deeper convergence of national interests, Ding urged continued progress on major joint energy projects. He stressed the importance of “consolidating major achievements” and building on existing successes in energy infrastructure and trade.
He also advocated exploring new frontiers of energy cooperation. “He called on the two sides to adhere to the complementarity of their advantages, tap into cooperation potential in areas such as renewable energy, hydrogen energy and energy storage, and promote energy transition and development.”
Ding further highlighted the need for enhanced bilateral coordination and broader multilateral engagement. “Ding also called for strengthened coordination and collaboration, the joint practice of true multilateralism, and the promotion of the Global Governance Initiative's implementation in the energy sector.”
Echoing this message, Novak lauded the results already achieved under the two nations’ strategic framework. “Russia-China energy cooperation has yielded fruitful results,” he said.
“Russia is willing to work with China to fully leverage the guiding and coordinating role of the Russia-China Energy Cooperation Committee, expand energy cooperation between the two countries, advance the implementation of established projects, and support the high-level development of Russia-China relations in an improved manner,” Novak added.
The renewed commitment comes as both powers seek to safeguard energy interests amid shifting geopolitical and environmental landscapes.
