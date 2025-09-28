Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Multiple Injured In Shocking Restaurant Shooting In North Carolina Gunmen Open Fire From Boat

Multiple Injured In Shocking Restaurant Shooting In North Carolina Gunmen Open Fire From Boat


2025-09-28 12:00:52
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Multiple people were injured Saturday night when gunfire erupted at a North Carolina waterfront restaurant, authorities reported.

A Star News report said, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a boat pulled up to the American Fish Company restaurant dock, paused and then the shooter fired into the crowd.

The boat then took off with no suspects having been captured as of 10:30 p.m., according to City Manager Noah Saldo, the Star News reported.

The City of Southport issued an alert saying“There are reports of an active shooter in the Southport Yacht Basin.”

“The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is assisting the City of Southport Police Department, along with multiple law enforcement agencies throughout the county. Please keep all those affected, as well as our first responders, in your thoughts and prayers.”

Multiple police vehicles could be seen with the sirens flashing in a back and white video posted on X.

American Fish Company bills itself as one of Southport's“favorite hangouts” and often features live music, including on Saturday when band“Bacon Grease” which was scheduled to perform from 7 to 10 p.m., according to the restaurant's Instagram page.

(To be updated further)

MENAFN28092025007365015876ID1110119875

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search