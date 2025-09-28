Multiple Injured In Shocking Restaurant Shooting In North Carolina Gunmen Open Fire From Boat

MENAFN - Live Mint) Multiple people were injured Saturday night when gunfire erupted at a North Carolina waterfront restaurant, authorities reported.

A Star News report said, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a boat pulled up to the American Fish Company restaurant dock, paused and then the shooter fired into the crowd.

The boat then took off with no suspects having been captured as of 10:30 p.m., according to City Manager Noah Saldo, the Star News reported.

The City of Southport issued an alert saying“There are reports of an active shooter in the Southport Yacht Basin.”

“The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is assisting the City of Southport Police Department, along with multiple law enforcement agencies throughout the county. Please keep all those affected, as well as our first responders, in your thoughts and prayers.”

Multiple police vehicles could be seen with the sirens flashing in a back and white video posted on X.

American Fish Company bills itself as one of Southport's“favorite hangouts” and often features live music, including on Saturday when band“Bacon Grease” which was scheduled to perform from 7 to 10 p.m., according to the restaurant's Instagram page.

(To be updated further)