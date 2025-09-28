Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: 10 Films REJECTED By The Actor That Made Other People Stars

Ranbir Kapoor has turned 43. He was born on September 28, 1982, in Mumbai to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. Hailing from Bollywood's biggest Kapoor family, Ranbir started his career as an assistant director with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Ranbir Kapoor started with Saawariya. While he has many blockbusters, he also rejected some hit films that launched other actors' careers. Let's look at those movies.

Ranbir Kapoor was the first choice for the 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat. However, he rejected it for some reason. Ranveer Singh then starred in this Maneesh Sharma film. Made on a budget of 15 crores, it earned 96 crores and was a super hit.

The 2011 film Delhi Belly was offered to Ranbir Kapoor, but he turned it down. Imran Khan then took the role. Directed by Abhinay Deo, the film's budget was 23 crores and it earned 87.60 crores, becoming a hit.

Hrithik Roshan's role in Zoya Akhtar's 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was first offered to Ranbir Kapoor. He turned it down due to a busy schedule. The film, made on a 45 crore budget, earned 153 crores and was a hit.

Ranbir Kapoor was the first choice for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. However, he didn't like the story. Ranveer Singh then played the lead. The 88 crore movie earned 201.4 crores. The 2013 film was a super hit.

Before Arjun Kapoor, the plan was to cast Ranbir Kapoor in Abhishek Varman's 2014 film 2 States. However, he refused due to being busy with other shoots. The 45 crore budget film earned 175 crores and was a hit.

The makers of Siddharth Anand's film Bang Bang wanted to cast Ranbir Kapoor. After he rejected it, Hrithik Roshan starred in it. The 140 crore budget movie earned 332.43 crores. The 2014 film was a hit.

Varun Dhawan's role in Rohit Shetty's 2015 film Dilwale first went to Ranbir Kapoor. He didn't want to play the second lead, so he turned it down. The 165 crore film earned 376.85 crores and was a hit.

Ranbir Kapoor was the first choice for Zoya Akhtar's 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do. He couldn't do it due to a busy schedule. Ranveer Singh's film had a 55 crore budget and did 144 crores in business, becoming a hit.

Aditya Chopra's film Befikre came out in 2016. Ranbir Kapoor was approached first, but he didn't like the story and rejected it. Ranveer Singh then starred in it. The 70 crore budget film earned 103 crores and did okay.

Director Zoya Akhtar approached Ranbir Kapoor for Gully Boy, but he wasn't interested. The 2019 superhit film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt had a 60 crore budget and earned 238.16 crores, becoming a super hit.