Trump Like Mahishasura 'Evil Demon' Draws Pandal Hoppers In Kolkata. Does It Have Link With Tariff Row?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Durga Puja in Kolkata is more than a religious festival – the celebration transforms the city into a vast canvas of art and tradition. Once again, a glittering display of devotion and creativity is here. The city comes alive with countless pandals, where architecture and creativity weave unique tales. Among them, this year's standout themes include a clay model resembling US President Donald Trump.

Why is Donald Trump Portrayed as Mahishasura?

A Puja committee in Berhampore has crafted a clay model resembling Donald Trump as Mahishasura – a demon king in Hindu mythology. Locals flocked to see the unusual idol, which quickly went viral online, while Goddess Durga and other deities remain in traditional style.

The Puja committee secretary, speaking with Deccan Chronicle, explained the significance behind the pandal. He stated that Trump has been portrayed as Mahishasura as he symbolises the“evil forces” and linked this with the ongoing tariff row.

Also read | Happy Durga Puja 2025: Top 100+ wishes, Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp messages and quotes for Shashti

Expanding the tariff net, the Trump administration announced 100% tariffs on branded and patented pharmaceutical products, which will take effect from October 1. The focus on pharmaceuticals and large trucks comes amid 50% tariffs on all goods imported from India, on top of the pre-existing 10% baseline import duty on any goods imported into the United States.

What Did the Puja Committee Say About the Idol?

Puja committee secretary Raju Thakur, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, said:“This year, we are observing our 60th anniversary Puja and decided to make Donald Trump as Mahishasura, as he symbolises the evil forces. He waged an illegal trade and tariff war against our country, India.” He further added,“Due to Donald Trump's stubborn and irresponsible trade war, our country's traders and businessmen are facing financial problems. So, we protested symbolically by depicting him as the evil demon.”

Read | Durga Puja 2025: Create stunning Navratri stickers for WhatsApp with ChatGPT - A step-by-step guide

Did the Clay Modeler Agree with the Comparison?

However, the clay modeller, Ashim Pal, rejected the comparison. He brushed aside the Puja committee's claim, saying,“It is nothing but a coincidence!”

How Else Are Pandals Showing Symbolism?

In another pandal, the British crown was creatively depicted as Mahishasura, drawing attention for its symbolic representation of historical oppression.

When Will Durga Puja 2025 Take Place?

Durga Puja is set to commence on September 29 (Saptami) and conclude on October 2 (Vijaya Dashami), with idol immersion in several locations scheduled later.

Read | Missing Durga Puja in Bengal? Top pandals listed in Delhi, Mumbai & Bengaluru

Could Rain Affect the Celebrations This Year?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has urged caution as West Bengal gears up for the five-day Durga Puja festival. The celebrations may face interruptions due to heavy rainfall. The IMD warned that a new low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on 1 October, bringing rain across many districts over the next week, including isolated downpours in south Bengal.