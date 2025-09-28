Ashneer Grover Calls For Smart TV Upgrade In Taj, Oberoi Hotel Chains After GST Reforms Netizens: 'Use OYO Or Ginger'
In a post on X, former managing director of BharatPe stated,“Hotel chains in India - kind request and humble feedback - simply upgrade and put 55” Smart LED TVs in all your rooms."Also Read | Ashneer Grover invited as Bigg Boss 19 wildcard contestant? says 'Salman Bhai se pooch le'
Suggesting that the television replacement cost will be equivalent to two days room rent which is decent compared to room rates, he stated,“Will cost ₹30K / room (~ 2 days room rate). Utilise the GST rate cuts.”Also Read | Inside Ashneer Grover's ₹30 cr Delhi house: Massive hallway, chic interiors
The 43-year-old entrepreneur tagged Taj and Oberoi Hotels and highlighted the poor user experience with current TV setups,“No one uses your outdated slow TVs with your hotel softwares, menus, spa descriptions, 2 remotes and irritating set top boxes.”Social media reaction
Social media strongly reacted to this statement of Ashneer Grover and most echoed the same sentiment. One user stated,“This is the problem with all old hotel chains. Add Leela, ITC, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, etc. in the list as well. You'll only see the latest tech and better internet if they open a new property , but upgrade to the existing is really slow. At least get a good one in suites."Also Read | Ashneer Grover takes indirect dig at Salman, accuses him of hijacking Bigg Boss
Another user remarked,“And lest we miss out - the unique medley of remotes out of sight and mounted at some of the most weird places. And most of the TV channels will be unsubscribed - I'm talking about 5-star hotels.”
A third comment read,“Use Oyo or ginger instead - there are smart tvs there - why u have to go to taj just to see tv .?”
A fourth user stated, "TV's are usually show pieces in most hotels as its mostly pay on demand. Mostly nobody wants to pay extra after paying exorbitant hotel rates."
A fifth user replied,“Or please add a set top box or a Firestick worth ₹2k that can let me cast my Netflix on the TV.”
A sixth user said, "I'm not sure whether 55" is required or not, but surely an upgrade is needed to ensure that people CAN watch if they want to. It is itself a task to get the TVs up and running. I have felt embarrassed just to call multiple times to sort the remote thing out. Outdated? YES."
